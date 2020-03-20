Jerome Boateng who is the half brother of Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng visited Ghana two years ago to know the homeland of his father.

The 31-year-old started a twitter trend “#AskJerome” as a way to interact with his followers on the social media app.

It was during the question and answer session that a user asked the German about his relationship with Ghana.

Jerome Boateng despite playing for the German national team admitted that he is attached to the country of birth of his father.

The Bayern Munich centre-back played a key role as Germany won the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Jerome Boateng had made history in the 2010 FIFA World Cup alongside his half brother Kevin-Prince Boateng when they became the first brothers to play against each other in the Mundial.