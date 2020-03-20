France and Manchester United chose to train in the jersey of his former club Juventus to show solidarity with the Italian giants because of Coronavirus outbreak.

Football has been suspended in Italy as a result of Coronavirus outbreak and several people are in lock down.

Blaise Matuidi who is Paul Pogba’s playing mate at the national team this week became the second Juventus player to contract the virus.

According Paul Pogba he trained in Juventus jersey to show solidarity with players who have tested positive for the Covid-19 and he added that he knew some people would criticize him for his action.

“I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey. I’m just supporting my friends … that’s all, nothing more.

‘Supporting our friends Blaise Matuidi, Albin Ekdal, and all athletes and people around the world! Be strong, and be safe.’

Italy on Thursday surpassed China on the list of most death from the Coronavirus pandemic after they recorded over 3,000 fatality.

Despite the explanation from Pogba, fans of Man Utd have taken him on for wearing the jersey given the huge transfer speculation surrounding him and the club.

Some argued that he could have worn Matuidi’s national team jersey instead.