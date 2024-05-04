Leicester City have triggered €17m buy option clause for Abdul Fatawu

Abdul Fatawu, a highly promising midfielder, initially caught Leicester City's attention during his time with Ghanaian club Steadfast FC impressed by his skills, versatility, and remarkable performances on the field, Leicester City swiftly moved to secure his services on loan.

During his loan spell, Abdul Fatawu made a notable impact, showcasing his exceptional talent and adaptability on the pitch. His standout performances not only caught the eye of Leicester City's coaching staff but also garnered attention from football enthusiasts worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to trigger the buy option clause underscores Leicester City's confidence in Abdul Fatawu's abilities and potential contributions to the club's future success by securing his permanent transfer, Leicester City aims to further bolster its midfield options and add depth to its roster.

At his age, he has already made significant strides in his football career and has the opportunity to continue his development at a top-tier football club in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.