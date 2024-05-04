ADVERTISEMENT
Leicester City have triggered €17m buy option clause for Abdul Fatawu

Reymond Awusei Johnson

English football club Leicester City has made a decisive move in securing the talents of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku by activating a buy option clause worth €17 million.

Fatawu
Fatawu

This significant development marks a pivotal moment in the young Ghanaian footballer's career, signaling Leicester's commitment to harnessing his potential and integrating him into their squad.

Abdul Fatawu, a highly promising midfielder, initially caught Leicester City's attention during his time with Ghanaian club Steadfast FC impressed by his skills, versatility, and remarkable performances on the field, Leicester City swiftly moved to secure his services on loan.

During his loan spell, Abdul Fatawu made a notable impact, showcasing his exceptional talent and adaptability on the pitch. His standout performances not only caught the eye of Leicester City's coaching staff but also garnered attention from football enthusiasts worldwide.

The decision to trigger the buy option clause underscores Leicester City's confidence in Abdul Fatawu's abilities and potential contributions to the club's future success by securing his permanent transfer, Leicester City aims to further bolster its midfield options and add depth to its roster.

At his age, he has already made significant strides in his football career and has the opportunity to continue his development at a top-tier football club in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

For Leicester City, the acquisition of Abdul Fatawu reflects the club's commitment to identifying and nurturing young talent from around the globe by investing in promising players like Abdul Fatawu, Leicester City not only strengthens its squad but also reinforces its reputation as a club with a keen eye for emerging talent.

