Kudus becomes first player in Europe to complete 100 take-ons this season

Since swapping Ajax Amsterdam for West Ham United last year, Kudus has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut campaign.
Mohammed Kudus has affirmed his status as one of the best dribblers in the game after becoming the first footballer to complete 100 take-ons in Europe’s top five leagues in the ongoing 2023/24 season.
The former Nordsjaelland star has so far been involved in 18 goals in all competitions (13 goals and five assists) for the Hammers.
Kudus once again played a key role in West Ham’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Saturday after setting up Jarrod Bowen for the opening goal.
While at it, the Ghana international also became the first player to complete 100 take-ons in the Premier League and also in Europe’s top five leagues this season.
Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Kudus is the most suitable player to replace Mohamed Salah at the club.
Salah has been a standout performer at Liverpool and one of the best players in England since joining the Reds from AS Roma in 2017.
The Egypt international has also won everything with Jurgen Klopp’s side, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.
However, the forward has struggled in recent months and was involved in an on-field spat with Klopp during last Saturday’s game against West Ham.
Currently 31, Salah has also been linked with a move away from Liverpool, with Saudi Arabia mooted as a potential destination in the summer.
Enrique, who played for Liverpool from 2011 to 2016, believes should the Reds decide to move on from Salah, then Kudus should be his replacement.
"Mohammed Kudus is someone that I think could be a replacement for Salah. Even last summer I would have said that and now of course he is playing really well for West Ham," Enrique told Grosvenor Sport, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
