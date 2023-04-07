‘I hold UEFA B Licence, I can coach Black Stars’ – Master Richard

Master Richard made his name through acting before branching into the media industry, where he currently hosts programmes on television and radio.

“I had the opportunity to do some football coaching, and I can proudly say that I am a UEFA B Licence holder in football coaching,” he said on Accra-based Asaase Radio.

“And I know there’s a coach who has come to coach the Black Stars who has the same certification. And I am a member of the English Football Association.”

“I am more than qualified to coach any team, even the Black Stars. For our football to transform we need to get back to our grassroots, that is why our football is failing.”

Meanwhile, a leading member of the governing NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has refuted claims that he influenced the appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach.

He noted that, although he enjoys a very good relationship with the 64-year-old, the decision to appoint him was solely made by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Hughton was officially unveiled as Ghana’s head coach last month, as he replaced Otto Addo at the helm after previously serving as technical advisor under the latter.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss has since been unbeaten in his opening two matches in charge of the Black Stars.

Ghana defeated Angola 1-0 in Kumasi before drawing with the Black Antelopes in Luanda in a double-header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.