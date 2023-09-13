‘I used to watch Kudus on TV, now I’m playing alongside him’ – Ernest Nuamah

The 19-year-old made his Ghana debut last Thursday against the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi.

The Lyon star was on the score sheet together with Kudus as the Black Stars came from behind to record a 2-1 success.

Nuamah was again among the goals when Ghana beat Liberia 3-1 in an international friendly on Tuesday, and also set up Kudus for the Black Stars’ second of the afternoon.

Reacting to playing alongside his senior Right to Dream colleague, Nuamah said it felt good to finally play with Kudus after watching him on TV.

“It feels good. They are the players we look up to, and not only him, a lot of the senior players in the squad,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“It is also a motivation for us like being on the same pitch with them is a motivation and this keeps me going. Once I was watching him [Kudus] on the TV and now, I’m on the pitch with him.”

Last month, Nuamah followed in the footsteps of compatriots Michael Essien and John Mensah by joining Olympique Lyon.

The teenager joined the French side on loan with an obligation to be made permanent at the end of the season.