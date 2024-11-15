ADVERTISEMENT
I want to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup - Baba Rahman

Black Stars defender Baba Rahman has expressed his desire to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to make a comeback to the national team after a temporary break.

Despite rumours suggesting his retirement, the PAOK left-back clarified that he hasn’t “hung up his boots” but rather took a step back from international duty to focus on recovery and form.

Rahman's career has been plagued by significant injuries, including two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears between 2017 and 2020, which sidelined him for extended periods.

Despite these setbacks, he made a strong comeback to represent Ghana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, though both tournaments ended with group-stage eliminations for the team.

Looking ahead, Rahman is optimistic about returning to the Black Stars lineup for what he hopes could be his last World Cup appearance. “Of course, I think about playing in another World Cup, and I think Ghana is on the right path to qualify,” he told the BBC.

“At the moment, I'm concentrating on getting healthy, getting as many games in my legs as possible for PAOK. Then I'll see what happens in the future.”

Rahman dismissed speculation of a permanent departure from the national team, emphasising that he only took a break and remains committed to Ghana’s World Cup journey. He’s eager to rejoin the squad as they navigate the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, aiming to secure Ghana’s fifth appearance on the global stage.

With a strong focus on his fitness and form at PAOK, Baba Rahman is determined to make an impactful return, contributing his experience and skill to Ghana’s quest for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

