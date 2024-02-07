I want to win AFCON and the World Cup for Ghana – Kurt Okraku

Mr Okraku was addressing the media in Kumasi earlier today with regards to the Black Stars' poor performance at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The senior national team was hoping to lift their fifth continental title but suffered another group phase elimination after finishing 3rd with two points.

Despite the backlash, Mr Okraku said he is bent on ensuring that the Black Stars win the AFCON and the Mundial under his auspices as the GFA boss.

"I want to win the AFCON I want to win the World Cup I want to win every competition Ghana finds itself," he said.

"This is the collective belief and mindset of my fellow Executive Council members.

"I want to position the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence very well and make it an enviable international standard," he added.