I want to win AFCON and the World Cup for Ghana – Kurt Okraku

Evans Annang

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disclosed that his administration aims to win trophies for the country.

He said it is his wish that Ghana would be able to win the African Cup of Nations and the World Cup before he leaves office.

Mr Okraku was addressing the media in Kumasi earlier today with regards to the Black Stars' poor performance at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The senior national team was hoping to lift their fifth continental title but suffered another group phase elimination after finishing 3rd with two points.

Despite the backlash, Mr Okraku said he is bent on ensuring that the Black Stars win the AFCON and the Mundial under his auspices as the GFA boss.

"I want to win the AFCON I want to win the World Cup I want to win every competition Ghana finds itself," he said.

"This is the collective belief and mindset of my fellow Executive Council members.

"I want to position the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence very well and make it an enviable international standard," he added.

Under Mr Okraku's administration, the Black Stars have failed to win a game at the AFCON in the last two editions in Cameroon and Ivory Coast exiting at the group stage in the last two tournaments.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

