I work with the National Fire Service – Referee Somo reveals his main job

His style of refereeing, which combines entertainment and comic dancing, has endeared him to many fans in Bukom, where he resides.

Speaking to Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview, Somo said, aside from refereeing, he works with the Ghana National Fire Service.

“I’m a Ghana National Fire Service personnel,” he said when asked about what he does outside of football.

Many have wondered if Somo is a professional referee, having seen him officiate some exhibition matches involving Division One teams.

However, reacting to this, Somo revealed that he is not yet a licensed referee and only officiates community matches and other games that are not sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“I officiate matches in communities within Accra. If I’m invited for such matches, I’ll gladly honour it,” he noted.

“I’m not a professional referee but I officiate exhibition matches for some Division One and Division Two teams.”