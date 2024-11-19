‘I’ll choose to watch porn over Black Stars games' - Prophet Kumchaha

The Black Stars’ failure to win a single match in the qualifiers has left many Ghanaians disheartened. Their campaign included a loss to Angola in their opening game, followed by a string of poor results that culminated in a 2-1 defeat to Niger in their final match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reacting to the team’s decline, Kumchaha lamented the lack of excitement and quality in recent matches. “I’ll choose to watch porn over Black Stars games,” he stated, reflecting the frustration of many fans.

Otto Addo stands firm amid calls for resignation

Despite mounting pressure to step down, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has made it clear that he has no intention of resigning. Addressing the issue during a press conference, Addo cited his resilience and determination as reasons for staying in the role.

“I’m not the person who can resign. If I had done this, I’d never have become a player or even a coach,” Addo explained. “If you know where I have come from as a person to arrive at this job, you won’t even ask about resignation.”

Addo dismissed the criticism, adding, “People shouting and telling me to resign can’t affect me.”