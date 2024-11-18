I value feedback from Klopp over 'bla bla' comments—Otto Addo fires back at critics

The under-fire Ghanaian coach has faced heavy backlash following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since 2004, ending a 20-year streak.
Black Stars coach Otto Addo has responded to criticism of his technical abilities, stating that he values feedback from his former boss, Jürgen Klopp, over what he described as "bla bla" comments.
In the ongoing AFCON qualifiers, Ghana has struggled, failing to secure a single victory in five games. They recorded three draws and two defeats, a performance that has drawn widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike.
Speaking to the media ahead of Ghana’s final qualifier against Niger, Addo admitted the results were disappointing but defended his methods and the quality of his mentorship.
“Most people will judge me by the results, which were not good,” he acknowledged. “But I have friends; I have mentors. I trained under Matthias Sammer, I was trained under Jürgen Klopp, and I was assistant to Edin Terzić, who was Dortmund's head coach."
Addo highlighted the value of learning from high-profile figures in football. “They are also critical of some things, but this has much more value. If I speak to Jürgen Klopp and he says this or that, it means more than somebody from anywhere saying, ‘bla bla, this is bad."
Despite the Black Stars being officially out of AFCON contention, Addo has vowed to fight for a positive result in the final game against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.
“I want to ensure we don’t finish at the bottom of the group,” he said. “We are focused on getting a win to end the campaign on a good note."
Looking ahead
With AFCON dreams dashed, the Black Stars will now shift their focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ghana aims to make its fifth appearance at the mundial, seeking redemption after recent disappointments.