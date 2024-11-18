I value feedback from Klopp over 'bla bla' comments—Otto Addo fires back at critics

In the ongoing AFCON qualifiers, Ghana has struggled, failing to secure a single victory in five games. They recorded three draws and two defeats, a performance that has drawn widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Speaking to the media ahead of Ghana’s final qualifier against Niger, Addo admitted the results were disappointing but defended his methods and the quality of his mentorship.

“Most people will judge me by the results, which were not good,” he acknowledged. “But I have friends; I have mentors. I trained under Matthias Sammer, I was trained under Jürgen Klopp, and I was assistant to Edin Terzić, who was Dortmund's head coach."

Addo highlighted the value of learning from high-profile figures in football. “They are also critical of some things, but this has much more value. If I speak to Jürgen Klopp and he says this or that, it means more than somebody from anywhere saying, ‘bla bla, this is bad."

Despite the Black Stars being officially out of AFCON contention, Addo has vowed to fight for a positive result in the final game against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

“I want to ensure we don’t finish at the bottom of the group,” he said. “We are focused on getting a win to end the campaign on a good note."

