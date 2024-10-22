‘I’m so happy, I’m back’ - Neymar on returning to action after a year in Al-Hilal’s 4-3 win over Al-Ain

The Brazilian came on in the 77th minute for the injured hat-trick hero Nasser Al-Dawsari as his team won 5-4.

After the game, an emotional Neymar said he was happy to return to the team after a long time out.

"I feel good, it's so hard. I always have a good team. But I'm so happy. I'm back," he said after the game at the Hazza bin Zayed stadium.

Neymar’s injury incident

Neymar had made only five appearances for the Saudi Arabian before an ACL injury forced him to undergo surgery. He suffered the injury in Brazil’s South America qualifiers against Uruguay for the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar collided with an opponent and left the stadium on crutches.

He later confirmed via his official social media pages that he had suffered a ‘torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus’ in his left leg.

The Brazil playmaker moved to Al-Hilal from Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain for a reported transfer fee of $97.8 million in August 2023.

He was struggling with muscle injuries before the knee injury that sidelined him for a year.