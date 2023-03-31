ADVERTISEMENT
Brazil star Neymar loses €1 million in an hour on online casino

Emmanuel Ayamga

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar lost €1 million while playing online poker on Thursday and live-streamed the whole thing.

The Brazil international hasn’t played football in more than a month now, having sustained an injury in February.

The 29-year-old, therefore, decided to get himself busy by playing poker on an online casino but ended up burning up his money.

Neymar was surprised after losing a six-figure sum and fake-cried, while screaming the words “oh fuck, oh fuck!”

Having gotten over his loss, Neymar let off a wry smile, with one of his fellow players mocking him by pointing out that he'd gone “from a million to zero in 60 minutes.”

Losing big sums to online gambling isn’t new to superstars who are very rich in the music and sports industries.

In December, award-winning rapper Drake also lost $1 million after betting on the Qatar 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina.

The Canadian musician bet on Argentina to beat France, but the match ended 2-2 in regulation time – before the South Americans won on penalties – which saw the bet fail.

In a video that emerged on social media before the game, Drake was captured supporting Argentina, saying: “I'll take Argentina, he'll take France. That will be a vibe.”

This came after Drake lost £537,000 after placing a bet on Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in the Clasico last October.

He staked a two-leg parlay as he bet on Arsenal and Barcelona to win their respective games and was in line to win a whopping £2.5 million if both of the aforementioned teams won their matches.

But while Arsenal did well by recording a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds United, Barcelona fell to a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
