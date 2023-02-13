I’m sometimes amazed at what Kudus can do – Steven Berghuis

The 22-year-old was once again among the goals as the Dutch champions defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-1 on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Kudus has now taken his tally for the season to 14 goals and three assists in all competitions from 28 matches.

Berghuis has played beside Kudus for much of the season and has revealed that the Ghanaian fascinates him.

“Sometimes I'm amazed at what this guy can do,” the Netherlands international said in the aftermath of Sunday’s game.

“On the training ground, he sometimes dribbles past a few players so easily. He does this now in games [also]. These are guys who can make a difference.”

Meanwhile, Kudus was the match-winner as Ajax Amsterdam defeated FC Twente last week to qualify for the next stage of the Dutch Cup.

The young playmaker found the back of the net in the 70th minute after being set up by Dusan Tadic as Ajax run out as winners.

The Ghana international has been enjoying an extended run in the Ajax starting line-up since Alfred Schreuder was sacked and replaced by John Heitinga.