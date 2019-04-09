The midfielder has been one of the club’s standout performers this season, having cemented his place in Diego Simeone’s team.

Partey’s impressive performances have led to reports over a possible move to some of Europe’s elite clubs.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City have all been mooted as potential destinations for the midfielder.

However, speaking after Atletico’s 2-0 loss to Barcelona over the weekend, the 25-year-old said he has no plans of leaving the La Liga outfit.

“I’ve grown up in Atleti and I am sure I will stay here,” Parety told Cadena COPE in a post-match interview.

“I don’t know of another place that will understand how I play like they do here.”

Partey has made over 30 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and recording a further five assists.

The Ghanaian has a €50 million (£43m) release clause in his deal with Atletico which runs until 2023.

Earlier this season, Atletico manager Diego Simeone intimated that the midfielder is good enough to play for Europe’s best sides.

"I liked Thomas [Partey] today. He and Rodrigo [Hernandez Cascante] were great," the Argentine said in January.

"I think he's improving; Thomas is an amazing player. He could have played for Manchester City, Manchester United.

"We're talking about a great player here. I rate him very highly."