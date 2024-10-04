Inaki, Salisu and Baidoo shut European competition with stellar performances

This stellar showing earned the 25-year-old defender a place in the competition's team of the week, as recognised by the technical observer panels, whose evaluations carry considerable influence in the football world.

Salisu also won two out of three ground duels and made three key interceptions on the night.

At San Mamés Stadium in Spain, Inaki Williams was on target for Athletic Club Bilbao in their Europa League clash. His goal, assisted by his brother Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet, secured a 2-0 victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Inaki has now been directly involved in six goals this season (two goals and four assists) for the Lions.

Elsewhere in Sweden, rising star Micheal Baidoo netted the winning goal for IF Elfsborg in their Conference League match against Italian giants AS Roma.

Baidoo has been in impressive form this season, with four goals and three assists in ten appearances across all competitions.

Next fixtures for the players:

Salisu’s AS Monaco are set to face Stade Rennes in the French League, while Inaki Williams’ Athletic Club will take on Girona in La Liga before both players join the Otto Addo-led Black Stars for the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.