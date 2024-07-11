Inaki Williams joins Athletic Bilbao for pre-season after recovering from injury

This was after he missed the final weeks of the season through injury, with Bilbao manager Ernesto Bilbao revealing that the striker had been playing with a glass in his foot.

The 30-year-old, therefore, went under the knife to remove the glass, which meant he had to spend some weeks on the sidelines as a consequence.

While recuperating, Williams and his girlfriend, Patricia Morales, tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony at the picturesque venue Basilica of Begona in June.

The forward was also recently pictured in Germany to support his younger brother Nico during Spain’s round-of-16 victory over Georgia in the ongoing 2024 European Championship.

Inaki Williams returns to Athletic Bilbao pre-season training

However, Williams appears to have now fully recovered from his injury and has joined his club teammates for pre-season.

The Bilbao striker shared an update on his social media page, indicating that he was ready for the 2024/25 season.

Meanwhile, Williams emerged as the best African footballer in La Liga following a successive campaign last season, where he scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 34 games.

He was voted as the LALIGA EA SPORTS African MVP, an award which recognises exceptional talent in the Spanish topflight.