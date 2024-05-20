ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Inaki Williams voted as Best African Player in La Liga in 2023/24 season

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has emerged as the best African footballer in La Liga following a successive campaign in the 2023/24 season.

Inaki Williams voted as Best African Player in La Liga in 2023/24 season
Inaki Williams voted as Best African Player in La Liga in 2023/24 season

The 29-year-old was voted as the LALIGA EA SPORTS African MVP, an award which recognises exceptional talent in the Spanish topflight.

Recommended articles

Williams beat off competition from Morocco and Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, Real Sociedad’s Hamari Traore, Villarreal’s Bertrand Traore and Celta Vigo’s Jonathan Bamba.

Williams polled 46 points, representing 24% of the votes from a jury comprising African journalists from 31 countries alongside fan votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana international was awarded the trophy by Athletic Bilbao legend Andoni Goikoetxea, as he succeeded Samuel Chukwueze as the best African player in La Liga.

“My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season,” Williams said afterwards, as quoted by Supersport.

Williams was in great form for Athletic Bilbao in the just-ended season, where he scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 34 La Liga games.

Kudus, Andre Ayew congratulate Inaki Williams for winning Copa del Rey
Kudus, Andre Ayew congratulate Inaki Williams for winning Copa del Rey Pulse Ghana

The forward further recorded two goals and two assists in the Copa del Rey as Bilbao ended their long drought by winning the cup competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams’s form comes as good news for Ghana as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Black Stars will travel to Mali for a crucial World Cup qualifier on June 6 before hosting the Central African Republic (CAR) four days later at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

While Williams has often struggled in a Ghana shirt, having scored just once in 17 matches, his current form would delight Black Stars boss Otto Addo ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GFA confirms Baba Yara Stadium as venue for World Cup qualifier against CAR

GFA confirms Baba Yara Stadium as venue for World Cup qualifier against CAR

Geoffrey Acheampong: Ghana midfielder wins Maltese FA Cup with Sliema Wanderers

Geoffrey Acheampong: Ghana midfielder wins Maltese FA Cup with Sliema Wanderers

Kudus scores goal of the season contender with overhead kick against Man City

‘Goal of the season contender’ - Kudus scores spectacular overhead kick against Man City

Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey marks 100th appearance for Brighton

Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey marks 100th appearance for Brighton