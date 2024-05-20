Inaki Williams voted as Best African Player in La Liga in 2023/24 season

Williams beat off competition from Morocco and Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, Real Sociedad’s Hamari Traore, Villarreal’s Bertrand Traore and Celta Vigo’s Jonathan Bamba.

Williams polled 46 points, representing 24% of the votes from a jury comprising African journalists from 31 countries alongside fan votes.

The Ghana international was awarded the trophy by Athletic Bilbao legend Andoni Goikoetxea, as he succeeded Samuel Chukwueze as the best African player in La Liga.

“My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season,” Williams said afterwards, as quoted by Supersport.

Williams was in great form for Athletic Bilbao in the just-ended season, where he scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 34 La Liga games.

The forward further recorded two goals and two assists in the Copa del Rey as Bilbao ended their long drought by winning the cup competition.

Williams’s form comes as good news for Ghana as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Black Stars will travel to Mali for a crucial World Cup qualifier on June 6 before hosting the Central African Republic (CAR) four days later at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.