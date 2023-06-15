ADVERTISEMENT
Kudus, Messi and Vinicius Jr among top 5 dribblers in Europe

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is among the best five dribblers in Europe’s top seven leagues, alongside Lionel Messi and Vinicius Jr.

According to statistics from Squawka, the Ajax star is the fourth-best dribbler in Europe with 91 take-ons in the just-ended 2022/23 season.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr leads the list in first place, having successfully completed 112 take-ons in the course of the campaign.

Messi comes in second place with 102 take-ons completed, while Rennes’ Jeremy Doku is third with 96 take-ons completed.

Kudus completes the top four dribblers in Europe, with Lee Kang-In, Samuel Chukwueze and Jude Bellingham taking fifth, six and seventh positions, respectively.

Bayern Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is the eighth-best dribbler in Europe, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is ninth and Ludovic Blas completes the top 10.

Meanwhile, Kudus is currently in camp with the Ghana national team as they prepare to face Madagascar in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.

The 22-year-old enjoyed his most productive spell in front of goal last season, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions at club level.

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.

The young playmaker came close to joining Premier League side Everton last summer but saw the move blocked by Ajax.

However, he remains the subject of transfer controversy after refusing to extend his contract with the Dutch giants.

