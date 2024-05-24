Inaki Williams to miss Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers after glass was spotted in his foot

Williams has had an amazing injury record since making his Athletic Bilbao debut and even set a record after playing in 251 matches in a row.

However, he has missed some games for both club and country in recent times and has also been ruled out of Athletic Bilbao’s final game of the season against Royo Vallecano on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists at a pre-match press conference, Valverde revealed that Williams has been playing with a glass in his foot.

According to him, the forward had an accident two years ago and a glass pierced his foot after he mistakenly stepped on it.

Valverde explained that although Williams recovered from the injury, it was discovered recently that part of the glass remained stuck in his foot.

The Athletic Bilbao boss, however, added that the Ghana forward has gone under the knife to remove the glass, which has made him unavailable.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“We did a scan after the final, and we discovered that he still had some glass in his foot. When they stitched him up the first time, they left the glass in there,” Valverde said, as quoted by Football Espana.

“In addition, it’s not a small piece, it’s about 2cm. It was next to a bone or a tendon, but we had to extract it. The truth is that myself and the doctor were laughing because we couldn’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, Williams now faces a race against time to be fit for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and CAR.