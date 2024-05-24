Inaki and Nico Williams channel acting skills in promo for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' movie

In a video shared on Inaki’s X page, lead actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are seen challenging the Williams brothers to show off their acting skills.

Inaki and Nico oblige and in the next scene are seen disembarking their car to enter into a shop, where an intruder appears to try to rob them.

However, the Williams brother channelled their ‘bad boys’ character, with Nico distracting the intruder with a taco in hand while Inaki knocks him out with a ball.

As the brothers walk out of the shop, the shop attendant who was delighted to see them take down the intruder, asks them for an autograph.

The last scene of the promo video shows Inaki and Nico driving away in their car which had customised plates with the inscription “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”.

Meanwhile, the popular action comedy movie will be premiered this summer and will hit theatres across the world on June 7.

The movie is a sequel to the Bad Boys franchise, which has spanned over two decades with three eponymous instalments.

It stars Will Smith as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence as Detective Lieutenant Marcus Bennett, with both characters balancing humour and eye-catching action sequences.

The Bad Boys franchise has grossed over $426 million worldwide, with the upcoming instalment featuring Paola Nunez, Alexander Ludwig and Rhea Seehorn.