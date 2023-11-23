ADVERTISEMENT
I’m a true Chelsea fan – Isaac Adongo reacts to Harry Maguire’s Old Trafford invite

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian lawmaker Isaac Adongo says it will be a great pleasure to visit Old Trafford, but noted that he was a die-hard Chelsea supporter.

The Bolgatanga Central MP has been in the spotlight since Wednesday after Harry Maguire extended an invitation to him to visit Old Trafford.

This came after the Manchester United defender accepted an apology rendered by the legislator after he ridiculed the footballer.

It will be recalled that last year, Adongo compared Maguire’s performances to that of vice-president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and said the centre-back was fond of scoring own goals.

However, Adongo made a U-turn on the floor of parliament on Tuesday when he apologised to Maguire and said he had turned a corner by becoming a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Maguire subsequently accepted the MP’s apology and in a post on X (formerly Twitter), he extended an invitation to Adongo to visit Old Trafford.

Reacting to this, the Ghanaian legislator said it would be a pleasure to go and watch Maguire play but served notice that he was a Chelsea fan.

“Without the invitation of Harry Maguire, to watch Manchester United at Old Trafford for any fan is a great pleasure,” Adongo said on Joy FM.

“So at some point in his career, when I have the opportunity to watch him play live, I’ll do that. But, excuse me to say that I’m a true Blue [Chelsea fan] even though we are in very difficult times.

“But I love football and I love good football, irrespective of who is playing. For my club, you do know that Todd Boehly thinks he can buy everybody and buy the trophies. It’s unfortunate it doesn’t work that way.”

Meanwhile, Maguire is back in favour at Manchester United after regaining his form and is now one of the first names in the team’s starting line-up.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

