Issa Hayatou: Former CAF president dies at age 77

His death comes just a day before his 78th birthday, having been born on August 9, 1946, in Garoua, Cameroon.

"We have lost a great leader, a man who dedicated his life to the growth of football in Africa. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward in our mission to develop the sport on the continent,” a spokesperson from CAF is quoted as saying by Cameroon Concord.

Issa Hayatou's storied career

Hayatou served as CAF’s president from 1988 to 2017 and was instrumental in getting Africa’s slots at the FIFA World Cup increased from two to five.

It was also under his tenure that South Africa hosted the World Cup in 2010, becoming the first-ever African nation to host the tournament.

He was, however, voted out from office after he lost in CAF presidential election to Malagasy contender Ahmad Ahmad.

Hayatour’s career also saw him serve as FIFA’s senior vice president during the tenures of three different presidents - Joao Havelange, Sepp Blatter and Gianni Infantino.

He also became the interim president of FIFA from October 2015 to February 2016 when Sepp Blatter was suspended over a bribery scandal.

Before his demise, he had also served as an Honourary Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2017.