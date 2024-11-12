All 3 top dribblers in the English Premier League this season are Ghana players

West Ham United star Mohamed Kudus, Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo dominate the top list of elite dribblers in the English top flight.
Three Ghana Black Stars players are the top three players with the most successful dribbles completed in the English Premier League this season.
All three Ghana international players have completed over 20 successful dribbles after just 11 matches in the 2024/25 campaign.
Issahaku leads the pack with 29 successful dribbles completed, followed by Kudus’ 28 dribbles completed and Semenyo with 24 dribbles completed.
Breakdown of dribbling stats
Issahaku dethroned Kudus as the Premier League dribbling king after he completed an astonishing 12 successful dribbles out of 15 attempts in the Foxes’ 0-3 defeat to Manchester United last Sunday.
The 20-year-old has featured in every league game for Steve Cooper so far this campaign and has completed 29 successful dribbles. That is an average of 2.6 successful dribbles per game.
Kudus has been suspended and has not played for the Hammers since he scored and was sent off in their 1-4 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur.
However, he still ranks high on the successful dribbling charts, only being toppled by his countryman over the weekend. The 24-year-old has completed 28 successful dribbles in 8 games. He averages 3.5 dribbles per game, superior to Issahaku’s 2.6 per game.
Occupying the third spot is Semenyo, who has had a blistering start to the season – winning the Cherries’ Goal and Player of the Month Awards.
The 24-year-old has completed 24 dribbles in 11 league matches. Averaging approximately 2.2 dribbles per game.