Mohammed Kudus banned 2 games for violent conduct, fined £60,000

A statement by the FA today said the Regulatory Commission handed these sanctions to the 24-year-old.

“It was also alleged that Mohammed Kudus acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence that he was sent off for. The forward admitted to this charge, and he has been given a two-match suspension and £60,000 fine by the Regulatory Commission.”

Additionally, West Ham have also been fined £30,000 for failing to control their players in the 4-1 London derby loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

“It was alleged that the club failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way around the 82nd minute. West Ham United admitted to this charge, and an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently fined the club £30,000,” the statement added.

Kudus red card incident and charge

Kudus opened the scoring before Tottenham ran riot to stage a second-half back after equalizing in the first half.

He was then sent off in the 86th minute for lashing out at Micky van de Ven when he kicked out at the defender and proceeded to hit him in the face.

The Black Stars player, confronted by a host of Spurs players, pushed Pape Matar Sarr in the face.

Three days later on October 22, 2024, the FA charged him with violent conduct and both teams for failing to control their players in the incident that occurred around the 82nd minute.