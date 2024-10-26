'He punched me in the face’ - Tottenham defender discloses how Kudus was aggressive on him

He also added that the West Ham star hit him in the face when he stood up to confront him for kicking him after he fell.

"I had a duel with Mohammed Kudus and fell down on the ground. I had a feeling that he kicked too much through the ball and hit me like three times. I was a bit mad and stood up and pushed him.

"Then he literally punched me, he punched me in the face and I went down. I didn't know what happened afterward,” he said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Kudus charged with violent conduct

Kudus was expected to be sidelined for three matches but now risks a lengthy ban after the FA charged him with violent conduct.

However, Micky van de Ven believes the FA could handle the situation differently.

"That was the situation. If the FA say you need to get fined, it's not how I think about it. I think it should be a different situation."

Kudus was sent off in the 86th minute after an altercation with the Dutch defender in West Ham’s 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.

In it, he kicked the center-back on the floor and hit him in the face. He also appeared to have brushed Pape Matar Sarr in the face.