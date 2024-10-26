ADVERTISEMENT
'He punched me in the face’ - Tottenham defender discloses how Kudus was aggressive on him

Mandela Anuvabe

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has finally spoken out about the incident that sent Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus off in last weekend’s London derby.

The center-back revealed that he felt Kudus was aggressive on him while he was on the floor.

He also added that the West Ham star hit him in the face when he stood up to confront him for kicking him after he fell.

"I had a duel with Mohammed Kudus and fell down on the ground. I had a feeling that he kicked too much through the ball and hit me like three times. I was a bit mad and stood up and pushed him.

Micky van de Ven after the incident
"Then he literally punched me, he punched me in the face and I went down. I didn't know what happened afterward,” he said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Kudus was expected to be sidelined for three matches but now risks a lengthy ban after the FA charged him with violent conduct.

However, Micky van de Ven believes the FA could handle the situation differently.

"That was the situation. If the FA say you need to get fined, it's not how I think about it. I think it should be a different situation."

Kudus was sent off in the 86th minute after an altercation with the Dutch defender in West Ham’s 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.

kudus red cardd
In it, he kicked the center-back on the floor and hit him in the face. He also appeared to have brushed Pape Matar Sarr in the face.

Before that, Kudus opened the scoring with a right-footed strike in the 18th minute after Jared Bowen dazzled his way past Destiny Udogie in the 18-yard box.

