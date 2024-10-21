‘Kudus completely lost his head’ - Peter Crouch lambasts Ghana star for failing to control himself

“[Kudus] completely lost his head. I think van de Ven did well not to react, because he stamped on him a couple of times before, tried to kick the ball at him, stood on him a couple of times, and then he gets a slap in the face.

“Richarlison goes down, somehow, it’s all kicking off. He had to go. It was a complete loss of his head,” the former Stoke City striker said on TNT.

Possible suspension extension for Kudus

Meanwhile, former Referee Mike Dean has argued that Kudus could be handed an extended suspension for violent conduct. Dean believes Kudus’ behaviour could lead to an extended punishment by the Football Association.

By default, a direct red card for a violent act should see him miss West Ham’s next three games but the former Premier League referee is suggesting he could be handed a further retrospective ban.

"When you see the footage back, the first one he could have got sent off for, which hopefully he has.

"Hopefully the second one the FA will then take retrospective action so he'll get done twice in my opinion because he's hit two different players in the face on two occasions," Dean said on Sky Sports after the match.