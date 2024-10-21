ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Kudus faces possible 6-game suspension for kicking and slapping opponent

Mandela Anuvabe

West Ham player Mohammed Kudus will likely face an extended ban after picking a red card in the 4-1 London derby loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Kudus was sent off in the 86th minute after an altercation with Tottenham defender Micky van de Van. In it, he kicked the center-back on the floor and hit him in the face.

This, according to former Referee Mike Dean, could lead to a lengthy ban for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Dean believes Kudus’ behaviour could lead to an extended punishment by the Football Association.

By default, a direct red card for a violent act should see him miss West Ham’s next three games but the former Premier League referee is suggesting he could be handed a further retrospective ban.

"When you see the footage back, the first one he could have got sent off for, which hopefully he has.

"Hopefully the second one the FA will then take retrospective action so he'll get done twice in my opinion because he's hit two different players in the face on two occasions," Dean said on Sky Sports after the match.

Kudus opened the scoring with a right-footed strike in the 18th minute after Jared Bowen dazzled his way past Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie in the penalty area.

However, it was not meant to be West Ham’s day after Tottenham equalized exactly 18 minutes later and ran riot in the second half with three more goals to win 4-1.

The afternoon got worse for the Ghanaian international when he hit van de Ven's face and brushed Pape Matar Sarr in the face.

He was first given a yellow card but the referee had to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to issue appropriate sanctions. Center referee Andy Madley after consulting VAR gave Kudus a red card for violent conduct.

Kudus will miss West Ham’s next three games against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Everton. And will have to wait patiently to know if the ban will be extended.

