Manchester United add Mohammed Kudus to transfer wish list

Emmanuel Ayamga

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Mohammed Kudus to solve their goal-scoring problems.

The Red Devils are said to be ready to splash around £60 million on a new forward following the departure of Antony Martial.

The Mirror reports that Erik ten Hag’s side has targeted Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha as their first choice but also have Kudus on their radar.

Kudus joined West Ham United from Ajax Amsterdam just a year ago but had an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League.

The Ghana international ended his debut season with 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Hammers, who finished ninth in the Premier League and reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United were one of the clubs mooted to be interested in Kudus before he joined West Ham, as he previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus ends 2023/24 season as the best dribbler in Europe
Mohammed Kudus ends 2023/24 season as the best dribbler in Europe Pulse Ghana

However, the Red Devils ultimately went for Antony but the Brazilian has so far failed to produce consistent performances.

West Ham signed Kudus for £38 million and the 23-year-old still has four years left on his current contract, which means he won’t come cheap.

The Hammers are known to be tough negotiators when it comes to selling their assets, having demanded the full £105 million from Arsenal before allowing former captain Declan Rice to join the Gunners last year.

Meanwhile, Kudus is currently with the Ghana national team, who are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will face Mali in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, before hosting the Central African Republic four days later in Kumasi.

