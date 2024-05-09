Kudus misses out on Premier League Young Player of the Season nomination

Arsenal also have two players nominated, with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba there, while Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak has also bagged a nomination.

Manchester United midfielder Kobby Mainoo and Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie complete the eight-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eight players have been nominated for the 2023/24 Hublot Young Player of the Season award, and you can help to decide who wins,” a statement from the Premier League said.

“You, the fans, have until 12:00 BST on Monday 13 May to vote for your favourite from eight nominees who were aged 23 or younger at the start of the season.

“The votes from the public will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed on Saturday 18 May.”

Kudus’ omission from the shortlist comes as a big surprise, considering his impressive debut campaign in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old has affirmed his status as one of the best dribblers in the game since moving from Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham last year.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate holds the record as the only footballer to complete over 100 take-ons in Europe’s top five leagues in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.