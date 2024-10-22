FA charges Kudus with violent conduct after moment of madness against Tottenham

Kudus opened the scoring in the first half but Tottenham rallied their way back to win the game, before the Ghanaian was shown a red card late on.

The 24-year-old lashed out at Micky van de Ven when he kicked out at the defender and proceeded to hit him in the face.

Having been confronted by several Tottenham players after the incident, he was also captured pushing midfielder Pape Mate Sarr in the face.

Kudus slapped with violent conduct

Kudus was bound to serve at least a three-game suspension for his actions, but he now risks a longer suspension after being charged with violent conduct.

The former Ajax star has two days to respond to the charge, while both Tottenham and West Ham have also been charged for failing to control their players.

"Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Mohammed Kudus have been charged following their Premier League match on Saturday, 19 October," an FA spokesperson is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"Tottenham Hotspur allegedly failed to ensure that their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 82nd minute. West Ham United allegedly failed to ensure that their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at the same time.

"Mohammed Kudus allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence that he was sent off for. Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Mohammed Kudus have until Thursday, 24 October, to provide their responses."