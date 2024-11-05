Antoine Semenyo embraces Christ, says he wants to ‘learn more about God’

Semenyo spends his days off the pitch studying the Bible, connecting with teammates, and playing with his 10-month-old dog, Bailey.

Semenyo is now looking at exploring deeper and having a personal relationship with God, after being introduced to Christ by his parents, who are ardent believers.

"I want to learn more about God and what he's done in my life," he told Football Focus.

He even attends Bournemouth's "coffee club," where players unwind and catch up, which gives his life a healthy mix of mindfulness and companionship.

His devotion to his football career, especially his dedication to the Ghanaian national team, is consistent with his faith-based outlook.

He added that wearing the national team jersey is a dream come true and his family were reduced to tears when he received his first Black Stars call-up.

“It’s an honour to play for Ghana,” he added.

Impressive start to the season

The 24-year-old stole the spotlight in Bournemouth’s stunning 2-1 win over Manchester City.

He opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Milos Kerkez nicely rounded Phil Foden, got past him into the penalty area, and squared a perfect ball to the Black Stars striker.

The in-form forward turned nicely in the six-yard box and slotted home a right-footed strike into the back of the net.

Semenyo has contributed to five goals – scoring four goals and providing one assist, in 10 Premier League games this season.

He also won Bournemouth’s September Goal of the Month and Player of the Month awards.