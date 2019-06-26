Ghana made a disappointing start to the Africa Cup of Nations after being held to draw by the Squirrels at the Ismailia stadium.

A goal each from the Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan – were not enough as Benin cancelled out the score line following a double from striker Mikael Pote.

Appiah’s men failed to shine in a game which also saw defender John Boye sent off for after receiving two yellow cards.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the Black Stars coach described the 2-2 draw as a reasonable result.

He was, however, quick to admit that his side lost a bit of concentration in the first half, adding it was difficult after going a man down.

“It was a good game, we didn’t concentrate in the first half. In the second half it was hard to play with 10 players,” Appiah said in the post-match conference.

“A draw is reasonable. I didn’t lose hope in my team and wait for us in the next game.”

The Black Stars will take on defending champions Cameroon in their next group game on Saturday.