It would be a dream to play for my country - Augustine Boakye ready for Black Stars call-up

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, currently making waves with St. Etienne in Ligue 1, shared his thoughts on a potential call-up to the national team, stating he would be prepared to honour the invitation when the time comes.
Ghanaian international Augustine Boakye has expressed his readiness to represent the Black Stars if given the opportunity.
In an interview with Flashscore, Boakye revealed, "I’m from Ghana, so it would be a dream to play for my country, but I am not going to force it and say I have to play in the national team. The call-up could come today or tomorrow; I don’t know when, but when it comes, it will be good, and I will be ready."
Every player aspires to wear the national team jersey and represent their country, and for the young Boakye despite not being included in the latest Black Stars squad remains hopeful and open to joining the team in the future.
Early development
Boakye started his football career at JMJ Academy before honing his talents at the West African Football Academy (WAFA). It was during his time at WAFA that he developed a passion for playing in the number 10 role and began gaining recognition in the local league. His standout performances eventually led to a move to Europe, where he continues to thrive.
Inspired by Muntari
Boakye, who grew up in Bompata, Ghana, looked up to former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari, seeing him as more than just a role model.
"Sulley Muntari was my idol growing up because my mom loved him so much. I watched him and also fell in love with him," Boakye shared, crediting Muntari as a major influence on his own football aspirations.
Boakye remains focused on his career in Europe while patiently awaiting the opportunity to don the Black Stars jersey and represent his homeland.