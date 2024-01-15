The Fenebarche player said though Ghana lost its opening game against Cape Verde, there is still a chance for the team to progress to the next stage of the competition.
It’s not impossible to beat Egypt – Alexander Djiku rallies the Black Stars
Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has disclosed that the quest for the Black Stars to end its AFCON trophy drought is far from over.
Egypt takes on Ghana on Thursday, January 18 after drawing 2-2 with Mozambique in the other Group B game; Egypt captain Mohammed Salah drew Egypt level from the penalty spot.
“It’s a tough game but nothing is impossible…so we will keep fighting for a win. We conceded a goal in the last minute so everybody is disappointed but it is football… so if we the second game, we can qualify”
Djiku played a starring role in the games and was named the Man of the Match despite ending up on the losing side after making three key blocks and scoring Ghana’s goal.
The Black Stars got their equalizer against Cape Verde 11 minutes after the restart, Djiku heading home from a Jordan Ayew out-swinger. Although the equalizer shifted momentum onto Ghana’s side, it was Cape Verde who created the better chances in the final half hour.
Ofori had to produce two point-blank saves to keep the scoreline level, first denying Jovane Cabral before again saving Garry Rodrigues’ shot from a one-on-one chance.
Rodrigues would, however, not be denied the second time, with the 33-year-old stealing the headlines by netting the winner in injury time to give Cape Verde a winning start to the AFCON.
The result of the game means the Blue Sharks have moved to the top of Group B, while Ghana sits at the bottom of the group, behind Egypt and Mozambique, who have a point apiece after drawing 2-2 earlier in the day.
