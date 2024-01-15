It’s not impossible to beat Egypt – Alexander Djiku rallies the Black Stars

Egypt takes on Ghana on Thursday, January 18 after drawing 2-2 with Mozambique in the other Group B game; Egypt captain Mohammed Salah drew Egypt level from the penalty spot.

“It’s a tough game but nothing is impossible…so we will keep fighting for a win. We conceded a goal in the last minute so everybody is disappointed but it is football… so if we the second game, we can qualify”

Djiku played a starring role in the games and was named the Man of the Match despite ending up on the losing side after making three key blocks and scoring Ghana’s goal.

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars got their equalizer against Cape Verde 11 minutes after the restart, Djiku heading home from a Jordan Ayew out-swinger. Although the equalizer shifted momentum onto Ghana’s side, it was Cape Verde who created the better chances in the final half hour.

Ofori had to produce two point-blank saves to keep the scoreline level, first denying Jovane Cabral before again saving Garry Rodrigues’ shot from a one-on-one chance.

Rodrigues would, however, not be denied the second time, with the 33-year-old stealing the headlines by netting the winner in injury time to give Cape Verde a winning start to the AFCON.