‘I’ve apologised to Adebayor, we’re still friends’ – Funny Face

The bromance between the pair got tighter in 2012 when Adebayor gifted the comedian a customized Range Rover SUV.

And, in 2018, when Funny Face celebrated his birthday, the former Togo captain again gave him a blank cheque to mark the day.

However, the relationship between the pair wasn’t the best as at last year after Funny Face ignored Adebayor’s advice and kept ranting on social media over the custody of his twin children with his ex-wife.

Reacting to this, the comedian said his actions at the time were a result of a mental breakdown he was experiencing.

In an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show on TV3, Funny Face said he has since apologised to Adebayor and that they remain very good friends, with everything now behind them.

Asked if he’s still friends with Adebayor, he replied: “Yes. They know the real me and they know what I was going through wasn’t me. So when I came back, I had to apologise to him and he was okay.”

Funny Face Pulse Ghana

Asked if he ever feared losing his influential friends like Bola Ray, Adebayor and others due to his past actions, he responded: “No, I was not afraid because I know in their hearts they know the real me.

“And they know what I was going through. You can’t explain certain things in life. Things happen. I was just confused and frustrated.”