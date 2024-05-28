Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra pays for surgery of Ghanaian girl who lost leg through accident

The accident reportedly led to the death of 20 people, although Patience and her mother were lucky to survive.

Patience, however, suffered an effect from the incident, with the damage caused to her right leg leading to it being amputated.

Her plight was brought to wider attention by Ghanaian philanthropist and social media influencer Nana Tea, who took it upon himself to raise funds for Patience to get a prosthetic leg to aid her in walking.

According to Nana Tea, Ivorian footballer Adingra was one of those who funded Patience’s trip to the United Kingdom (UK) for her surgery.

The philanthropist further shared photos of the Brighton and Hove Albion star visiting Patience at the hospital before she undergoes her surgery.

“Simon Adingra the football superstar was here to visit the little girl (Patience) who survived the motor accident that took the lives of 20 people,” Nana Tea wrote on Instagram.

“She and her mom were the only survivors but unfortunately, she has lost her leg. Mr. Adingra was part of the people who supported our trip to the UK to get her a prosthetic leg at the @thedoctorclinic.

“He came around to say hello and wish her a speedy recovery. God bless you sir and everyone supporting this.”

Simon Adingra en action Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Adingra grew up in Ghana and was on the books of the famed Right to Dream Academy, where his talent was honed.

The 22-year-old later secured a move to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland before signing for Premier League side Brighton in 2022.

