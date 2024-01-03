Jeremie Frimpong brings Pathways Initiative to empower young footballers in Ghana

The groundbreaking program is designed to empower young footballers who may not reach professional leagues to find their feet in the corporate world and Ghana will be the first country to host it.

The initiative will kick off its journey in Accra, Ghana before launching in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, and then globally.

It aims to address the challenges faced by aspiring footballers who fall out of the game by providing them with essential training, work experience, and networking opportunities when they decide to start looking at other industries.

The Pathways Initiative will partner with tech-led staffing organization Remoteli and sports agency Prolific Sports Group (PSG) to identify and support talented young footballers who have the determination to transfer their skills to other industries.

Remoteli will provide essential training and exposure to these individuals, while PSG will manage player operations.

He aspires to extend the program to the Netherlands, his country of birth, as well as the UK and Germany, where he has played professionally. Before going global after taking some learnings.