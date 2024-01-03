Frimpong, who is of Ghanaian descent and plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, will outdoor the Pathways Initiative in Accra.
Jeremie Frimpong brings Pathways Initiative to empower young footballers in Ghana
Dutch footballer Jeremie Frimpong is set to launch a mentorship program to empower young footballers in Ghana.
The groundbreaking program is designed to empower young footballers who may not reach professional leagues to find their feet in the corporate world and Ghana will be the first country to host it.
The initiative will kick off its journey in Accra, Ghana before launching in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, and then globally.
It aims to address the challenges faced by aspiring footballers who fall out of the game by providing them with essential training, work experience, and networking opportunities when they decide to start looking at other industries.
The Pathways Initiative will partner with tech-led staffing organization Remoteli and sports agency Prolific Sports Group (PSG) to identify and support talented young footballers who have the determination to transfer their skills to other industries.
Remoteli will provide essential training and exposure to these individuals, while PSG will manage player operations.
He aspires to extend the program to the Netherlands, his country of birth, as well as the UK and Germany, where he has played professionally. Before going global after taking some learnings.
Jeremie Frimpong is currently one of the top performers for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. He has made 16 appearances and scored five goals in the stellar the club is having which has them leading the league during the winter break.
