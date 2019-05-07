The Anderlecht forward of Ghanaian descent was part of the Belgian U-17 national football team that was robbed in Ireland on Saturday.

Thieves broke into team’s dressing room and left with their belongings while they were training in preparation for their UEFA European U-17 Championship game.

According to reports items stolen were mobile phones and monies which belonged to the players.

Jeremy Duku is currently with the Belgian U-17 national team in Ireland where the European U-17 Championship is currently ongoing.

Killian Sardella, Rob Nizet, Marco Kana, Jeremy Doku and Chris Kalulika were the players who were most affected

The local police have taken up the matter and are hoping to retrieve the items which are currently untraceable

Belgium are sitting on top of group A of the tournament having picked up four points from two games.