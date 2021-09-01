John Boye secures deadline day move to Saudi Arabian side Al Fayha

However, the centre-back was bent on moving elsewhere and has now put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Al Fayha, with an option for another year.

The Saudi Arabian club confirmed the deal on transfer deadline day, saying: “The Board of Directors of Al-Fayhaa Club, headed by Mr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Abanmi, completed the procedures for the transfer of the former international player, Ghanaian defense heart John Boye, with a professional contract for one season.

“Ghanaian John Boye represented many clubs during his professional career, most notably the French club Rennes, the Turkish club Sivasspor and the Ghanaian Heart of Lions club, and his last stop was with the French Metz Club.”

Boye played 94 times for Metz between 2018 and 2021 and scored four goals, helping the club to gain promotion to the French topflight.