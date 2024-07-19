Joojo Wollacott: Black Stars keeper joins English League One side Crawley Town

Wollacott began his career at Bristol City, progressing through the academy before enjoying various loan spells at non-league clubs and Norwegian side Bergsoy.
Black Stars goalkeeper Joojo Wollacott has joined League One side Crawley Town FC on a permanent transfer from Hibernian FC. The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the club, bringing his expertise and experience to the team.
He made his professional debut at Forest Green Rovers, where he impressed by saving a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic.
The shot-stopper then joined Swindon Town, where he worked with current Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey. Wollacott has fond memories of their time together and praised Lindsey's coaching style.
He later signed with Charlton Athletic, making 20 appearances before moving to Scotland last summer. Unfortunately, injuries hindered his progress in the Scottish Premier Division.
Wollacott has also represented Ghana in international matches, demonstrating his skill and dedication on the global stage.
Upon signing with Crawley Town, Wollacott expressed his delight, citing the quick turnaround and his enthusiasm for working with Lindsey again.
Crawley Town have bolstered their defensive capabilities, and fans can expect exciting performances from the experienced goalkeeper in the new season.