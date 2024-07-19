Joojo Wollacott: Black Stars keeper joins English League One side Crawley Town

He made his professional debut at Forest Green Rovers, where he impressed by saving a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic.

The shot-stopper then joined Swindon Town, where he worked with current Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey. Wollacott has fond memories of their time together and praised Lindsey's coaching style.

Pulse Ghana

He later signed with Charlton Athletic, making 20 appearances before moving to Scotland last summer. Unfortunately, injuries hindered his progress in the Scottish Premier Division.

Wollacott has also represented Ghana in international matches, demonstrating his skill and dedication on the global stage.

Upon signing with Crawley Town, Wollacott expressed his delight, citing the quick turnaround and his enthusiasm for working with Lindsey again.