Here we go!: Leicester City agree £8m deal to sign Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace

Ayew has been the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Leicester City and some Saudi Arabian clubs in recent weeks.

The Ghana international has spent the last six years at Crystal Palace, becoming a key figure in their Premier League campaigns within that period.

Jordan Ayew set to join Fatawu Issahaku at Leicester City

Last year, Ayew signed a one-year contract extension, with his current deal with the Eagles set to expire in June 2025.

Despite entering the final year of his contract, which means he would’ve been free to talk to potential suitors from January 2025, Leicester were prepared to spend £8 million to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

Foxes manager Steve Cooper, who previously worked with Jordan’s senior brother Andre at Swansea City and Nottingham Forest, is said to have played a key role in the transfer.

Meanwhile, Ayew enjoyed a decent campaign in the Premier League last season, where he scored four goals for Crystal Palace.

The former Aston Villa forward also contributed eight assists in all competitions, seven of which came in the Premier League.

Although his game time drastically reduced after Roy Hodgson was replaced by Glasner as manager, he still finished the season as the Ghanaian player with the second most assists in the English topflight, one behind West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus who had eight assists in the Premier League.