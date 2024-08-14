Leicester City and Saudi clubs battle for £4 million-rated Jordan Ayew

Ayew, however, signed a one-year contract extension last year and is, therefore, contracted to the Eagles until June 2025.

As he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, though, he has been the subject of strong interest from Leicester and some unnamed Saudi Pro League clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Foxes have submitted a £4 million bid for the striker, which Crystal Palace are considering.

Jordan Ayew's decent campaign last season despite limited game time

The Ghanaian has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with the Middle East becoming a destination for football’s top stars in recent years.

Ayew enjoyed a decent campaign in the Premier League last season, where he scored four goals for Crystal Palace.

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City forward also contributed eight assists in all competitions, seven of which came in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Although his game time drastically reduced after Hodgson was replaced by Glasner as manager, he still finished the season as the Ghanaian player with the second most assists in the English topflight, one behind West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus who had eight assists in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Ayew has looked very sharp in pre-season after earlier scoring four goals during Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, including a hat-trick against the latter.