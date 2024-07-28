Leicester City eye shock move for Jordan Ayew

However, the Ghana international found game time hard to come by towards the end of last season when manager Roy Hodgson was replaced by Oliver Glasner

The 32-year-old could be reuniting with compatriot Abdul Fatawu Issahaku at Leicester, who are short of options upfront following the departures of Kelechi Iheanacho and Marc Albrighton.

Leicester City and Saudi clubs chase Jordan Ayew

According to The Sun, Ayew is currently attracting interest from some Saudi Pro League clubs but Leicester are also keeping close tabs on his situation.

Ayew had a decent campaign in the Premier League last season, where he scored four goals for Crystal Palace.

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City forward also contributed eight assists in all competitions, seven of which came in the Premier League.

Although his game time drastically reduced after Hodgson was replaced by Glasner as manager, he still finished the season as the Ghanaian player with the second most assists in the English topflight, one behind West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus who had eight assists in the Premier League.

Ayew was also in imperious form for Ghana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.