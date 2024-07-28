ADVERTISEMENT
Leicester City eye shock move for Jordan Ayew

Emmanuel Ayamga

Newly promoted Premier League club Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace.

Ayew has spent the last six years with the Eagles and will be entering the final year of his contract next season after signing a one-year extension some months ago.

However, the Ghana international found game time hard to come by towards the end of last season when manager Roy Hodgson was replaced by Oliver Glasner

The 32-year-old could be reuniting with compatriot Abdul Fatawu Issahaku at Leicester, who are short of options upfront following the departures of Kelechi Iheanacho and Marc Albrighton.

According to The Sun, Ayew is currently attracting interest from some Saudi Pro League clubs but Leicester are also keeping close tabs on his situation.

Ayew had a decent campaign in the Premier League last season, where he scored four goals for Crystal Palace.

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City forward also contributed eight assists in all competitions, seven of which came in the Premier League.

Although his game time drastically reduced after Hodgson was replaced by Glasner as manager, he still finished the season as the Ghanaian player with the second most assists in the English topflight, one behind West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus who had eight assists in the Premier League.

Ayew was also in imperious form for Ghana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

He came off the bench to net the winner against the Eagles in Bamako and also scored a sensational hat-trick as the Black Stars came from behind to beat CAR 4-3 in Kumasi.

