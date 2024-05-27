Video: Jordan Ayew goes bald as he shows off new look

However, following a decent season in the Premier League, where he helped Crystal Palace to maintain their top-flight status, Jordan has gone bald.

In a video shared by the spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, on X, the forward is seen spotting a new trim with his hair completely gone as he flexed his new look.

“Jordan Ayew has followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, Abedi Pele, and joined the esteemed ranks of Ghanaian footballers who sport the iconic 'Santo' haircut style. He's in good company, alongside his brother Andre Ayew and Stephen Appiah,” Fiifi wrote alongside the video.

Jordan had a decent campaign in the just-ended Premier League season, where he scored four goals for Crystal Palace.

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City man also contributed eight assists in all competitions, seven of which came in the Premier League.

Although Jordan’s game time drastically reduced after Roy Hodgson was replaced by Oliver Glasner as manager, he still finished the season as the Ghanaian player with the second most assists in the English topflight, one behind West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus who had eight assists in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, both Jordan Kudus are expected to be part of Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central Africa Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars will travel to Bamako to face the Eagles on June 6 before hosting CAR four days later at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.