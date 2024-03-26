ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Andre Ayew and I are committed to Ghana till the end – Jordan Ayew

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has said he and his brother, Andre Ayew, will forever be committed to the national team till the end.

Ayew brothers: Andre and I committed to Ghana till the end – Jordan Ayew
Ayew brothers: Andre and I committed to Ghana till the end – Jordan Ayew

The Ayew brothers have been ever-present in the Black Stars for the better part of the last decade, having played at several tournaments together.

Recommended articles

Andre made his international debut in 2007 and has since gone on to rack up 119 caps, while also becoming Ghana’s substantive captain.

Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan
Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan ece-auto-gen

Jordan also debuted for the Black Stars three years after his senior brother and has played over 90 matches for his country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Ghana’s friendly against Uganda on Tuesday, Jordan said he and his brother remain committed to serving Ghana.

He noted that they do not take the opportunity to play for the Black Stars for granted, adding that they’ll always fight for the national colours.

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew Pulse Ghana

“God has given us the opportunity to represent Ghana the best way possible. We are really committed till the end. For us, it’s always an honour to represent and we will always fight for our colours,” the Crystal Palace forward said, as quoted by 3Sports.

Meanwhile, Ghana are aiming to return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat to rivals Nigeria in last Friday’s friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan was on the score sheet against the Super Eagles and will be striving to once again score when the Black Stars face Uganda on Tuesday in Marrakesh.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kobbie Mainoo chooses England over Ghana

Kobbie Mainoo: Manchester United sensation chooses England over Ghana

Kobbie Mainoo says he's excited by England call-up as he closes door on Ghana

‘I’m excited by England call-up’ – Kobbie Mainoo after swerving Ghana for Three Lions

Otto Addo says Black Stars are not favourites against Uganda

Black Stars are not favourites against Uganda – Otto Addo

Ayew brothers: Andre and I committed to Ghana till the end – Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew and I are committed to Ghana till the end – Jordan Ayew