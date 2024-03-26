Andre Ayew and I are committed to Ghana till the end – Jordan Ayew

Andre made his international debut in 2007 and has since gone on to rack up 119 caps, while also becoming Ghana’s substantive captain.

Jordan also debuted for the Black Stars three years after his senior brother and has played over 90 matches for his country.

Ahead of Ghana’s friendly against Uganda on Tuesday, Jordan said he and his brother remain committed to serving Ghana.

He noted that they do not take the opportunity to play for the Black Stars for granted, adding that they’ll always fight for the national colours.

“God has given us the opportunity to represent Ghana the best way possible. We are really committed till the end. For us, it’s always an honour to represent and we will always fight for our colours,” the Crystal Palace forward said, as quoted by 3Sports.

Meanwhile, Ghana are aiming to return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat to rivals Nigeria in last Friday’s friendly.

