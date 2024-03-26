The Ayew brothers have been ever-present in the Black Stars for the better part of the last decade, having played at several tournaments together.
Andre Ayew and I are committed to Ghana till the end – Jordan Ayew
Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has said he and his brother, Andre Ayew, will forever be committed to the national team till the end.
Andre made his international debut in 2007 and has since gone on to rack up 119 caps, while also becoming Ghana’s substantive captain.
Jordan also debuted for the Black Stars three years after his senior brother and has played over 90 matches for his country.
Ahead of Ghana’s friendly against Uganda on Tuesday, Jordan said he and his brother remain committed to serving Ghana.
He noted that they do not take the opportunity to play for the Black Stars for granted, adding that they’ll always fight for the national colours.
“God has given us the opportunity to represent Ghana the best way possible. We are really committed till the end. For us, it’s always an honour to represent and we will always fight for our colours,” the Crystal Palace forward said, as quoted by 3Sports.
Meanwhile, Ghana are aiming to return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat to rivals Nigeria in last Friday’s friendly.
Jordan was on the score sheet against the Super Eagles and will be striving to once again score when the Black Stars face Uganda on Tuesday in Marrakesh.
