‘I’m faster than Mbappe?’ – Joseph Paintsil fumes at 75 rating on EA FC video game

The famous game (previously known as FIFA) has been renamed following the conclusion of EA Sports’ partnership with the world football governing body FIFA.

Players in the game have been rated in six categories – pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physical attributes.

Handed his FC 24 card after training with Genk, Paintsil expressed his unhappiness at being given an overall rating of 75.

“What is this? Oh come on, man. How can you do this? You give me 75 bro. Maybe I’m faster than Mbappe?” the winger fumed.

“No, I’m not happy. Even the goalkeeper has 76 rating. I thought maybe I’d just take a picture with my friends but it’s not possible anymore. I think I need to hide it.”

Paintsil is the second Ghanaian player to fume at his rating in the EA FC24 game after Jordan Ayew also protested his rating.

The ratings of Crystal Palace players were confirmed when they received their cards, with Eberechi Eze being the highest with a rating of 79.

Joachim Andersen, Cheick Doucouré, Marc Guéhi and Michael Olise follow suit with overall ratings of 78.

Ayew is further down the ratings, having been given an overall rating of 74 alongside teammates Will Hughes and Chris Richards.

Reacting to this, Ayew felt he had been cheated and jovially expressed his dissatisfaction with his rating in the game.

