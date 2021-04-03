Jota lifts Liverpool back into Champions League contention

The visitors pressed the Gunners high and quickly recovered possession, but lacked the killer edge up front to turn their dominance into goals until Jota was introduced on the hour mark.

Roberto Firmino flashed a shot just wide from outside the box before James Milner also failed to hit the target with the best chance of the first period.

Arsenal got to half-time without any damage done on the scoreboard, but suffered a major injury blow as Kieran Tierney limped off just before the break.

Tierney's outstanding form for club and country has seen calls for Liverpool's Andy Robertson to be dropped by Scotland to allow the former Celtic left-back to play in his favoured role.

With success for Arsenal this season now dependent on winning the Europa League, Tierney would be a big miss for Thursday's quarter-final, first leg against Slavia Prague.