‘$1,500 to $3,000’ – Juventus Academy in Ghana releases registration fees for kids

The Serie A giants already have academies scattered across over 50 countries in the world, where young players are nurtured.

The Juventus Academy in Ghana is a collaborative venture between the Italian club, the Consul of Ghana to Italy, Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone and ex-Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information on the academy’s website suggests kids from six to eight years must pay a registration fee of $1,500 to be enrolled.

Those in the age bracket of nine to 11 years will pay $2,000, while children 12 to 14 years can register for $2,500.

Kids aged 15 to 19 years, who aspire to be trained at the academy, must also pay a sum of $3,000 to be enrolled.

The above notwithstanding, kids at the academy must also purchase mandatory kits which cost $400 and $450.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, co-owner of the academy Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone has clarified that a separate justifier will be organised for free to enroll talented kids who are not from privileged backgrounds.

“Ghana is that country where they criticize you if you do nothing and if you do something,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“We will have a section dedicated only to the talented and the less privileged which will be entirely free, including room and board. we will open to justifiers soon. But it was right to have an elite section too.”