20-year-old sentenced to 15 years for stealing motorbikes in Wa

A 20-year-old man, Nawaf Abdulai, has been handed a 15-year custodial sentence for stealing two motorbikes from separate individuals in Ghana’s Upper West Region.
The offence occurred on 6th March 2025, when Abdulai and his accomplice, Awal Abass—who remains at large—unlawfully took a Haojue and a Luojia motorbike, registered as M-21-449 UW and M-17-4607 UW, respectively.
Acting promptly, the Upper West Regional Police Command apprehended Abdulai at his home on 8th March 2025. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The case was prosecuted at the Wa Circuit Court.
On 7th April 2025, His Lordship Jonathan Avoogo, presiding over the court, sentenced Abdulai to 15 years’ imprisonment for the offences committed.
The Regional Police Command has since applauded both its officers and members of the public for their dedication, cooperation, and professionalism throughout the investigation and legal proceedings.
In a similar incident, a 22-year-old woman, Nicky Isabella, described as an alleged prostitute, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for her involvement in child trafficking.According to a report by GHOne TV, the Achimota Circuit Court convicted Isabella on two counts of human trafficking and one count of conspiracy.Following the court proceedings, a video captured Isabella in tears, crying out that she was innocent and “also a victim.”